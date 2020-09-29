TRIBBEY, Nathan E. "Nate", 63, of Richmond, Va., went to be with the Lord on Monday, September 21, 2020, after a short illness. He is survived by his mother, Nettie Henderson; and father, Moses P. Tribbey; two brothers, Harambee and Joshua; and one sister, Mazetta; uncles, Duke and Tony Tribbey; aunts, Eunice Chapman and Shirley White; and aunts, Emma, Jerry and Yardane Tribbey; and many beloved cousins, including Pamela, Crystal, Marion and William and Randall Chapman; and a host of other relatives and friends. He retired from MCV, where he worked for over 20 years. Remains rest at McClenny and Watkins Funeral Home, 2700 North Avenue, Richmond, Va. 23222. Viewing will be held on Wednesday, September 30, from 4 to 8 p.m. and on Thursday, October 1, from 4 to 8 p.m. Visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday. A graveside service will be held on Friday, October 2, at 1 p.m. at Greenwood Memorial Gardens, 12609 Patterson Avenue, Richmond, Va. 23233. Rev. Keith E. Edmonds Sr. officiating.

