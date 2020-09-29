FIGULY, Sarah Lee Kathryn, 56, was born in the midst of the turbulent '60s with all its unrest, and died in 2020, enduring its own restlessness. She, at least, is now at rest and is "beginning Chapter One of the Great Story which no one on earth has read: which goes on forever: in which every chapter is better than the one before." She valiantly fought the pain of lupus and MS for many years and did not let the diseases define her. She stayed involved in social causes as much as her disability would allow her. If you could ask, her biggest regret would be that she is not be able to vote in the upcoming election. Her father, Albert Figuly; and her cherished grandmother, Elizabeth E. Rush, preceded her in death. She is survived by her mother, Eva Rush Figuly; her brothers, Albert T. Figuly and David R. Figuly; her sister, Emilie F. Simpson; her aunt, Mary R. Gayton; her beloved companion, Laurie Arnold; and the light of her life, her dog, Ziggy Stardust. She also leaves behind her nieces and nephews whom she was so very proud of: Maria C. Figuly, Alexandra M. Figuly LaRosa, Amanda C. Simpson Waggoner, Tyler H. Simpson and Jacob A. Simpson. A Celebration of Life service will be scheduled at a later date. The family asks that any donations in her memory be made to either Southside SPCA or a lupus/MS research foundation.