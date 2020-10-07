GRAN, Kurt Edward, 77, of Quinton, Va., went to be with the Lord September 26, 2020, at his home. Kurt is survived by his wife of 55 years, Doris; son, Kurt E. Gran (Tracy); daughter, Marnie Creech (Kevin); four grandchildren, Victoria, Joseph (Kylee), Hunter and Kensington; great-grandson, Grayson; and two stepgrandchildren, Conner and Lauren. The family will receive friends 12 to 4 p.m. Saturday, October 10, at the American Legion Post #175, 8700 Bell Creek Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. 23116. Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 7, 2020.