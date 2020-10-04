Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Jeffrey Howard Moore
MOORE, Jeffrey Howard, 59, of Richmond, went to be with the Lord after a long courageous battle with MS, on September 26, 2020. He was preceded in death by his mother and stepfather, Mary and Charlie Mens; his brother, Owen Moore. He is survived by his wife, Mary Moore; his children, Jeffrey, Krista, Stephanie, Audrey and Sara; brothers, Kenneth (Barbara), David (Ginger), James "JD" (Colleen) and Stanley. Jeffrey proudly served his country in the Navy. There will be a prayer service Saturday, October 10, 2020, 2 p.m. at Bliley's-Staples Mill. For condolences, see blileys.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
10
Prayer Service
2:00p.m.
Bliley's Funeral Homes
8510 Staples Mill Rd, Richmond, VA 23228
Funeral services provided by:
Bliley's Funeral Homes
Dear Mary and Family, We were so very sorry to hear of the passing of your beloved Jeff. We hope that memories of the joyful times you shared with him and knowing that he is now safely home - happy and whole - will be a comforting blessing until you see him again. Big hugs for you all and Suzanne, as well. Much love, Missy Hespenhide and Tom Norris
Missy Hespenhide
October 5, 2020