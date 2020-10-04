MOORE, Jeffrey Howard, 59, of Richmond, went to be with the Lord after a long courageous battle with MS, on September 26, 2020. He was preceded in death by his mother and stepfather, Mary and Charlie Mens; his brother, Owen Moore. He is survived by his wife, Mary Moore; his children, Jeffrey, Krista, Stephanie, Audrey and Sara; brothers, Kenneth (Barbara), David (Ginger), James "JD" (Colleen) and Stanley. Jeffrey proudly served his country in the Navy. There will be a prayer service Saturday, October 10, 2020, 2 p.m. at Bliley's-Staples Mill. For condolences, see blileys.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 4, 2020.