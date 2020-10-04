Dear Mary and Family, We were so very sorry to hear of the passing of your beloved Jeff. We hope that memories of the joyful times you shared with him and knowing that he is now safely home - happy and whole - will be a comforting blessing until you see him again. Big hugs for you all and Suzanne, as well. Much love, Missy Hespenhide and Tom Norris

