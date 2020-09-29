Menu
Search
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
John Natt
NATT, John, went home to be with the Lord Friday, September 25, 2020. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Barbara Natt; stepson, Chuvalo Christian; two grandsons, C.J. and Cameron; two sisters, Dorothy Natt and Christine Patterson; and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains may be viewed at Chiles Funeral Home, 2100 Fairmount Ave., Wednesday, September 30, 2020, from noon to 8 p.m. Graveside service will be held Thursday, October 1, at 11 a.m., Roselawn Cemetery, 13389 Mountain Rd., Glen Allen, Va. 23059.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Chiles' Funeral Home, Inc.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Chiles Funeral Home
September 29, 2020