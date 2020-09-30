Dear Mrs Wyatt: Please accept my very deepest sympathies on the loss of your husband and my riding buddy, Tom. We rode together for virtually all of the ride until the accident. As you well know, Tom was a selfless individual who often went back to pick up straggling riders....including me......on numerous occasions. Ill very much miss our rides in the future but will be thinking about him often. John Levy

John Levy September 29, 2020