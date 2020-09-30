SEAY, Rev. Delores Robinson, 86, of Henrico, departed this life Friday, September 25, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Peter Leon Seay; parents, Willie Harrison and Cassie McFadden; sister, Ida M. Boisseau; brother, Willie "Billy" McFadden Jr. She leaves cherished memories to her children, Cathy Lomax (Frank), Gail Leeper (Michael), Karen Robinson, Crystal Seay and Martinez Robinson (Renee`); six grandchildren, one devoted, Nolan Seay; six great-grandchildren; sisters, Jean Woodson and Mabeline Franklin; a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where a walk-through visitation will be held 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, September 30, 2020. Celebration of Life service 10:30 a.m. Thursday, October 1, 2020, at March Funeral Home, live streaming available on the website. Triumphant Baptist Church, Dr. Arthur M. Jones, officiant. Rev. Frank Lomax III, eulogist. CDC guidelines in effect. Interment Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia.