Menu
Search
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Delores Robinson Seay
1934 - 2020
BORN
1934
DIED
2020
SEAY, Rev. Delores Robinson, 86, of Henrico, departed this life Friday, September 25, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Peter Leon Seay; parents, Willie Harrison and Cassie McFadden; sister, Ida M. Boisseau; brother, Willie "Billy" McFadden Jr. She leaves cherished memories to her children, Cathy Lomax (Frank), Gail Leeper (Michael), Karen Robinson, Crystal Seay and Martinez Robinson (Renee`); six grandchildren, one devoted, Nolan Seay; six great-grandchildren; sisters, Jean Woodson and Mabeline Franklin; a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where a walk-through visitation will be held 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, September 30, 2020. Celebration of Life service 10:30 a.m. Thursday, October 1, 2020, at March Funeral Home, live streaming available on the website. Triumphant Baptist Church, Dr. Arthur M. Jones, officiant. Rev. Frank Lomax III, eulogist. CDC guidelines in effect. Interment Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
March Funeral Homes
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.