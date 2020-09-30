HILL, Patricia, 78, of Henrico, finished her earthly race, and was welcomed into the glory of her heavenly home Monday, September 28, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd and Alma; her husband, Owen; brother, Richard; and granddaughter, Rachael. Patsy is survived by her children, Allen (Tammy), Robin and Scott; grandchildren, Jordan, Ashley, Zachary and Daniel; as well as four great-grandchildren. The family will hold a private service.

