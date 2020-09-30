CLEMENTS, Dr. Ernest L., EL died Monday, September 28, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Nancy and Ernest Clements Sr.; and is survived by his wife, Nancy Luck Clements and their children; daughter, Julie Clements and her son, Edward Lajoie and his wife, Louisa Tlili; their daughter, Laura Harris and her husband, Steve and their children, Kate Harris and her fiance, Grayson Kemper and Caroline Harris; and their son, Michael Clements and his wife, Heidi and their children, Taylor Clements and his girlfriend, Taylor Stroud and Courtney Clements and her boyfriend, Justin Corker.



EL was born on in Richmond in 1933, where he spent his entire life except for two years in the 1960s as a Major at Beech Army Hospital in Mineral Wells, Texas. He attended Richmond Public Schools and graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School and the University of Richmond. He obtained his Doctorate of Medicine from the Medical College of Virginia, where he was inducted into the Honorary Medical Society, Alpha Omega Alpha. He then interned at Johnston-Willis Hospital and completed an Orthopaedic Residency at the Medical College of Virginia. He then entered the practice of orthopaedic surgery in Richmond specializing in sports medicine. He was a member of the Richmond Academy of Medicine, The Medical Society of Virginia, The Virginia Orthopaedic Society, The American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgery, The American Orthopaedic Society for Sports Medicine, The Arthroscopic Society of North America and the Country Club of Virginia.



He served as the team physician for the athletic teams of the University of Richmond for 30 years until his retirement. He was inducted into the University of Richmond Athletic Hall of Fame. EL enjoyed his home on the York River in Gloucester County for over 50 years as well as golf and tennis.



The family will be having a private service at their home on the York River.



Donations in his name may be made in his honor to the Richmond SPCA at 2519 Hermitage Road, Richmond, Va. 23220. The phone number is 804-521-1300.

