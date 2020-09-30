FORBES, James "Tootie" Leroy, Sr., 92, of Henrico, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, September 26, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Tony and Amelia Forbes; two brothers, sister; and son, John Earl Forbes Sr. He leaves to cherish his memory three sons, James Tiller Sr., James Forbes Sr. and Tyrone (Mary) Forbes; three daughters, Cheryl (Walter) Winston, Patricia Branch, devoted daughter, Jacqueline King; devoted daughter-in-law, Rosalyn Tiller; sister-in-law, Isabelle Tillmon; 23 grandchildren and a host of great and great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where a walk throught visitation will be held 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday, October 9, 2020. Celebration of Life service 11 a.m. Saturday, October 10, 2020, with live streaming on the website. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery.