Menu
Search
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Kevin K. Yuskis
YUSKIS, Kevin K., of Moline, Illinois, passed away Saturday, August 8, 2020, at home. Kevin was born January 18, 1959, in Moline, the son of Keith and Glenna (Braggs) Yuskis. Kevin moved to Richmond, Va., in 1986 and began a long career in sales that took him around the globe. He was a dedicated epicurean, culinarian, photographer and dog rescuer. Survivors include his children, Abigail (Sean) Sweeney, Seattle, Wash. and Egan Yuskis, Portland, Maine; grandchildren, Lennon and Winnie; father, Keith Yuskis, Silvis, Ill.; and sister, Kim Yuskis, Tucson, Ariz. He was preceded in death by his mother.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.