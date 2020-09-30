Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Winnie Mae Morris Vial
1923 - 2020
BORN
1923
DIED
2020
VIAL, Mrs. Winnie Mae Morris, born May 25, 1923, Henrico Co., Virginia. She passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 27, 2020, in Mechanicsville, Va. Daughter of Thomas Harvey Morris and Martha Dakota Morris; she grew up in Richmond, Va. She retired from the Accounting Department of the C & P Telephone Co. and later from the United Daughters Of The Confederacy. She was predeceased by her parents; and four brothers, Thomas Harvey Morris Jr., James W. Morris, Edward W. Morris, David Eugene Morris; and is survived by her husband, Wm. R. Vial lll; daughter, Susan G. Vial; son-in-law, Edward Swibold; two nieces and a nephew. Due to COVID-19, a memorial service will be planned at a future date. Contributions may be made in her memory to the Buckroe Improvement League, 1968 East Pembroke Avenue, Hampton, Va. 23663.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 30, 2020.
