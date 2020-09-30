SHEETS, Bernard Linwood, age 86, was moved to heaven on September 28, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Caroline Zook Sheets; his children, William Sheets (Linda), Joy Poole (Shane), Margaret Brown (Kenneth); four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents, siblings; and youngest son, Steven. Bernard was a founding member of the Mennonite Church in Richmond. He was a retired truck driver for Riggers Inc. Special thanks to the wonderful caregivers from James River Hospice. His memorial service is private due to the to the constraints of COVID-19. Guests are invited to the graveside service at the King's Chapel cemetery on Thursday, October 1, at 3 p.m. 13346 Patrick Henry Hwy., Doswell, Va. 23047. There will be no reception due to COVID-19. Donations in his honor may be made to either First Mennonite Church of Richmond, 601 E. Parham Rd., Richmond, Va. 23227 or King's Chapel of Doswell.

