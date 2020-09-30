Menu
Search
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Charles William "Charlie" Bernhardt
BERNHARDT, Charles "Charlie" William, 74, of White Stone, Va., passed away September 28, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Stella; and sister, Audrey. He is survived by his loving wife and companion, Jean, of 29 years; stepson, Gary and his wife, Ann; and six grandchildren. Charlie graduated from Christopher Newport University and proudly served his country in the U.S. Army 82nd Airborne Division. He co-owned Bernhardt and Taylor Custom Cabinets in Chesterfield County and in his free time enjoyed golfing. The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, October 3, 2020, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Richmond Animal League.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
3
Calling hours
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
23224
Funeral services provided by:
Bliley's Funeral Homes
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.