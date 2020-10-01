Menu
Celeste Pollard Berry
BERRY, Celeste Pollard, 61, of Walkerton, departed this life on September 25, 2020, in a Mechanicsville hospital. She is survived by one son, Ryan D. Berry of Walkerton; her mother, Elizabeth Pollard; three sisters, her twin, Celestine Gaines, Pamela Reed and Doris Henderson; and one brother, Minister Danny Pollard. The viewing will be held on Friday, October 2, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Washington Funeral Home, 1404 Tappahannock Blvd., Tappahannock. The graveside service will be held on Saturday, October 3, at 11 a.m. at First Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 7820 Newtown Rd., Newtown. Rev. Drucilla Pollard, Pastor. Online condolences can be made to washingtonfh.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 1, 2020.
