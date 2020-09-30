SHIRLEY, Rita Elisabeth "Ma", 67, passed away on Monday, September 28, 2020. She was born March 8, 1953, in Bamberg, Germany. She was preceded in death by her father, Johann Schellein; mother, Betti Mayer Schellein; and Oma, Elisabeth Mayer. Affectionately known as "Schatzi" by her loving husband, Steve, of 48 years, she was employed by the U.S. Army from 1980 to 1986, while her husband was stationed in Karlsruhe, Germany. She was employed by Walmart in Colonial Heights, Va., for 28 years, where she made numerous life-long friends during her career. Rita enjoyed cooking, traveling and gathering with friends and family. She is survived by her loving husband of 48 years, Steve Shirley; son, Joey A. Shirley (Robin); daughter, Susan M. Lufsey (Terry); grandchildren, Tiffany (Jonathan), Avery, Terry and Sydney; great-granddaughter, Daisy; one sister, Margit Pelley (Ritchie) of Roscoe, Ill.; as well as a number of nieces and nephews. She will be remembered as a devoted best friend, loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. A chapel service will be held 11 a.m. on Friday, October 2, 2020, at the J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Hopewell, Va. Interment will take place at Merchants Hope Memorial Gardens, 11302 Merchants Hope Rd., N. Prince George, Va. 23860. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the chapel service. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com
