BROWN, James A., departed this life on Sunday, September 27, 2020, at home with his family by his side. He was born in Nebraska on February 13, 1939, to James A. Brown and Lily Dalgarn. He served in the Navy and retired from Sears after 31 years. James is survived by his wife of 60 years, Dorothy; daughters, Natalie Clark and Holly Spillane; grandchildren, Erica and David W. Clark, Evan, Chloe and Cricket Spillane; three sisters, Mary, Margaret and Mildred; brother-in-law, James E. Guyton; and several nieces and nephews. Mr. Brown enjoyed gardening, fishing, the outdoors and spending time with his family and pets. His family will honor his memory in a private ceremony.

