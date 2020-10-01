Menu
Search
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
William A. Ball Jr.
BALL, William A., Jr., "Billy," departed this life September 24, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, William A. and Marie Ball; and his sister, Pearlie B. Coleman. He is survived by his loving wife, Shawnee; nephew, Darryl Coleman (Teri); great-nephew, Austin Coleman; aunt, Mary Langston; and a host of cousins, fraternity brothers, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where viewing will be held Saturday, October 3, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., immediately followed by a funeral service at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made by check to Alpha Omega Foundation, P.O. Box 90158, Washington, D.C. 20090, and please write "Scholarship-Ball" in the memo section.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
3
Viewing
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Walter J. Manning Funeral Home
700 North 25th Street, Richmond, VA 23223
Oct
3
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Walter J. Manning Funeral Home
700 North 25th Street, Richmond, VA 23223
Funeral services provided by:
Walter J. Manning Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Walter J. Manning Funeral Home
October 1, 2020