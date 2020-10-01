CONSTABLE, Ted Coleman, age 79, of Hayes, died on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at Riverside Regional Medical Center. Ted was a U.S. Army veteran with 101st Airborne Division totaling 1204 jumps throughout his lifetime, and graduated from the University of Georgia. He retired from Local 10 Plumbers & Steamfitters as a welder. He enjoyed fishing, bowling, playing the lottery and spending time with his family. He is survived by his wife, Linda; two sons, Christopher Constable (Patti), Terry Constable (Sarah); two daughters, Mollie Hughes, Paige Sickal (Jerry Coleman); 10 grandchildren, one very special grandson, Travis Moore; two great-greatgrandchildren; one brother, William Constable (Linda). The family will receive friends on Friday, October 2, 2020, from 6 until 7 p.m. at Hogg Funeral Home. Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, masks are required for entry and social distancing will be mandatory. Inurnment will be private. In memory of our loved one, memorial contributions may be made to the Gloucester Mathews Humane Society, P.O. Box 385, Gloucester, Virginia 23062. Services under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home.

