WALLACE, Janice Draughn, 91, of Richmond, daughter of the late George and Margie Draughn, died Tuesday, September 29, 2020. She is survived by her son, Daniel Taylor (Lisa); stepdaughter, Nancy Cannon (Bobby); stepson, Raymond Wallace (Dee). Janice had three loving siblings, Freda Nixon, Hazel Morrison and Kent Draughn; two grandchildren, Van and Allisan; stepgrandchildren, Nicole and Hope Cannon; stepgranddaughter, Jennifer Ostendorf; stepgrandson, Aaron Ostendorf; nieces, Betty Ruth Hayes (Clyde), Clara Coffey and Wanda Bryant; nephews, Allen Morrison, Dennis Morrison and Michael Draughn; and many great-nieces and nephews. Mrs. Wallace born in North Carolina and retired after 24 years of service at General Motors. Graveside services will be held 2 p.m. Friday, October 2, in Westhampton Memorial Park.

