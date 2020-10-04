SEARS, Cecil Eugene, 91, peacefully departed this life on September 25, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Irene Sears; his devoted son, Glenn Sears; two grandchildren, Robin Parks (Jason) and Jeremy Sears (Ashley); and four cherished great-grandchildren, Dylan and Savannah Parks and Abby and Hannah Sears. He is also survived by two brothers, Archie Sears and Robert Sears (June); and two sisters, Barbara Jean Dance and Joan Robinson. He was a veteran of the Army and he was stationed in Japan. He retired from Henrico County Construction and Maintenance. He was known affectionately as Papaw by his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was full of life and loved his family deeply. His memories and life will be celebrated by everyone who knew him. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at nelsenrichmond.com
.
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 4, 2020.