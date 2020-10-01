TETREAULT, Adeline "Addie" Mae. September 29, 2020, Adeline "Addie" Mae Tetreault joined her husband of 68 years, Robert A. Tetreault, in Heaven. She is survived by her sons, Henri L. Tetreault of Chester and Timothy Tetreault of Hopewell; her daughter-in-law, Lynn Tetreault; her grandchildren, Andrea, Adrienne and Trey; and her great-grandchildren, Peter and Amelia Mae. Addie was born in Ashtabula, Ohio on April 19, 1931. She joined with the Women's Army Corps in 1949 and after basic training, she was assigned to the Judge Advocate Generals Office at Fort Lee, Virginia. Once her Army tour expired, she worked as a federal civil employee in the Academic Records & Student Accounting Department of the U.S. Army's Quartermaster School. During her years as a civil servant with the Department of the Army, she was often recognized for her work to streamline government processes and event organizing. Addie ultimately retired as the Chief of Residents Branch with 38 years of total government service. In her later years, Addie and her husband traveled around the world and organized trips for friends, the community and her grandchildren. She enjoyed sharing her love of dancing, French cooking and party hosting - you could always find her playing cards, whistling and doting on her beloved grandchildren. An active parishioner at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Petersburg, Addie often served as a Eucharistic Minister, greeter and was the first President of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Knights of Columbus Council #694. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, October 1, 2020, at the Petersburg Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 2, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Petersburg. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to donate to St. Joseph's Catholic Church or to the charity fund of the KOC Council #694 in her name. Donations to the fund can be mailed to P.O. Box 128, Petersburg, Virginia 23804.