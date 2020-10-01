Menu
Roy Savalas Jones
JONES, Roy Savalas, of Richmond, Va., passed away peacefully from this life on Thursday, September 24, 2020. He was born November 18, 1976, in Richmond, Va., to Robert and Mary Jones.

A Celebration of Life will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, October 3, 2020, at New Birth Fellowship Ministries, 5745 Orcutt Lane, Richmond, Va., with Bishop Ralland V. Robinson Sr., pastor, officiating. The service will be live streamed. A graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Monday, October 5, 2020, at the Golden Ridge Baptist Church cemetery, 3426 Polkville Road, Shelby, N.C., where Roy will be laid to rest. Public viewing will be held on Friday, October 2, 2020, at Wilson & Associates' Funeral Service – South Chapel, 1215 Jefferson Davis Highway, Richmond, Va., from 12 to 8 p.m. A face mask/covering will be required while attending all services and viewings.

Professional services have been entrusted to Tucker & Fisher Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 415 Halifax St., Petersburg, Va. (804)324-5529. www.tuckerandfisher.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
"Wilson & Associates' Funeral Service, Inc"
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Kim Rose
Friend
September 30, 2020
He was like a brother to me more than a cousin I love him and i will miss him so much
Willie Jones
Family
September 30, 2020