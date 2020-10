MOTTESHEARD, Mr. Alwyn D., A memorial service honoring the life of Alwyn Mottesheard will be held on October 10, 2020, at 1 p.m. on the lawn of Seventh Street Christian Church, 4101 Grove Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23221. A service of interment will be held October 17, 2020, at 11 a.m. Sherwood Burial Park, Lot 16, 1045 Lynchburg Turnpike, Salem, Virginia 24153.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 4, 2020.