HAWKINS, Logan P., 75, of Midlothian, passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Hawkins; parents, Cecil and Ruth Payne; sisters, Mary Gooding and Jeanette Sullivan. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Dennis, Denise, David, Dena, William (Elisa) and Dulcie (Bryan); grandchildren, Roxann, Shayne, Brad, Nathan, Chloe and Maizy; great-grandchildren, Landon, Jaycee and Bradley; sisters, Barbara Dorrier and Judy Simons; and her caregiver, Kenzie. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231, where a service will be held on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Signal Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, condolences may be made to Wounded Warrior Project
.
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 4, 2020.