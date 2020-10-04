Menu
Logan P. Hawkins
HAWKINS, Logan P., 75, of Midlothian, passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Hawkins; parents, Cecil and Ruth Payne; sisters, Mary Gooding and Jeanette Sullivan. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Dennis, Denise, David, Dena, William (Elisa) and Dulcie (Bryan); grandchildren, Roxann, Shayne, Brad, Nathan, Chloe and Maizy; great-grandchildren, Landon, Jaycee and Bradley; sisters, Barbara Dorrier and Judy Simons; and her caregiver, Kenzie. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231, where a service will be held on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Signal Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, condolences may be made to Wounded Warrior Project at 877-832-6997. Online condolences may be made to www.nelsenrichmond.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
6
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond
4650 South Laburnum Avenue, Richmond, VA 23231
Oct
6
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond
4650 South Laburnum Avenue, Richmond, VA 23231
Oct
7
Service
11:00a.m.
Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond
4650 South Laburnum Avenue, Richmond, VA 23231
GUEST BOOK
I am so sorry to hear of your loss. I remember Logan as a beautiful woman who spoke her mind (a trait I love) but was always had a sweet and caring spirit. I always loved the way she loved her family. Many prayers and love sent to the family!
Doris Marshall
October 3, 2020
I am so sorry to learn of Logans Passing. She was a great gal. I Hope your many memories will Sustain your family through the Days a Head. God bless. Sharon Christian Hutcheson, Classmate from HSHS 63
Sharon Christian Hutcheson
October 2, 2020
Logan will be dearly missed. My condolences to the family.
Christine DiSciullo
October 2, 2020