Peggy Hailey Williams
WILLIAMS, Peggy Hailey, 87, of North Chesterfield, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 1, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Frederick "Mickey" Williams; sisters, Shirley Comer and Inell (Walter) Inge; son, Michael "Kip" (Gigi) Williams; grandson, Jason (Meaghan) Williams; great-grandchildren, Isabelle, John and Charlotte Williams. Peggy was preceded in death by her parents, Jennings and Nanny Hailey. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service (Rt. 10). Her funeral service will be held on Thursday, October 8, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd (Rt 10.), and interment to follow in Dale Memorial Park, 10201 Newbys Bridge Rd.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
7
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
6500 IRON BRIDGE RD, Richmond, VA 23234
Oct
8
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
6500 IRON BRIDGE RD, Richmond, VA 23234
Funeral services provided by:
Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
GUEST BOOK
2 Entries
2 Entries
May your hearts be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Tim & Carolyn Mehling
October 2, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
October 4, 2020