EANES, John Thomas, On Tuesday, September 8, 2020, Colonel John Thomas Eanes, U.S. Army – Retired, native Virginian, loving husband and father of two children, passed away at his home in Brandon, Fla., at the age of 78.



Tom was born on January 19, 1942, in Richmond, Virginia, to Reverend Edward and Harriet Eanes. He graduated from Charles City High School and then from the College of William and Mary as a Distinguished Military Graduate in 1964. Upon graduation, Tom was commissioned a Second Lieutenant in the U.S. Army. Following two tours in Vietnam, he was stationed around the world including three tours in Germany, one in Belgium and tours stateside in Virginia, Kansas, Colorado, Pennsylvania and Florida. He received a master's degree in 1976 from Michigan State University, attended the Command and General Staff College at Ft. Leavenworth, Kansas, in 1977 and the U.S. Army War College at Carlisle Barracks, Pa., in 1986. Tom's final military assignment was at CENTCOM at MacDill AFB, Tampa, Fla., where he served on the command staff during Desert Storm. Following his retirement from the Army in 1993 after 30 years of service, he worked as a consultant for the Logistics Management Institute in Virginia for many years.



Tom is survived by his wife of 56 years, Shirley Adams Eanes; his daughter, Dawn Babcock of Seffner, Fla.; his son, Michael Eanes of Richmond, Va.; and three grandchildren, Brenden Babcock, Conner Babcock and Natalie Eanes.



A burial service will be held at a future date in his hometown of Charles City County, Va.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 4, 2020.