Sandra Marie Hudson
HUDSON, Mrs. Sandra Marie (McGhee), of Richmond, passed away after a brief illness on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, just two days shy of her 68th birthday. She was predeceased by her son, C. Scott Hudson; her parents, the late Wilbur L. and Zelda D. McGhee of Sandston; brother, Roland McGhee of Lakeside; and a niece and a nephew. She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Barry D. Hudson; sons, Sean Hudson of Richmond, Ryan Hudson (Mallory) of Mechanicsville; eight grandchildren, Chandler, Madison, Jada, Luke, Jameson, Jack, Kameron and Amera Hudson; sisters-in-law, Donna Lawrence (Keith) and Linda McGhee; and daughters-in-law, Latosha Hudson and Vanessa Hudson; and three nephews. A 1971 graduate of Highland Springs High School, she was always one to put the needs of others before her own. A loving wife, mother and Mamaw. The family invites friends to the home of Ryan and Mallory at 8414 Tavenor Ct., Mechanicsvlle, Va. 23111. Family will receive friends at 2:30 p.m. with a memorial service at 3 p.m. on the lawn, October 4, with a meal to follow.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
4
Memorial Gathering
2:30p.m.
The Home of Ryan and Mallory
8414 Tavenor Ct., Mechanicsvlle, Virginia
Oct
4
Memorial service
3:00p.m.
GUEST BOOK
You will be Totally miss by anybody that knew you . Rest In Peace my friend hope to see you on the other side You was the best friend
Bo and Jeanne burnette
October 4, 2020
Sandra was a great friend during our school years, and we stayed in touch through Facebook. She will be missed, and my thoughts and prayers go to her family and friends. Another great Springer has left us!
Pamela Wood Lambert
October 3, 2020
Charles Jeter
October 3, 2020
Ryan, I am so sorry for your loss. You have a strong faith and many loving family and friends that will help you thru your grieving process. You and your family are in my thoughts and prayers. Love, Tricia Harris
Tricia Harris
October 3, 2020
Sympathy and prayers for all. My heart aches for us all ..we will miss Sandra much.
Veronica "Roni" Reel
October 2, 2020