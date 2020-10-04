FLEETWOOD, Donald C., passed away on October 1, 2020, after brief illness at the age of 86. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Sue; and daughter, Carolyn Adams. He is survived by his caregiver and son, David with his partner, Brad Lanterman; son-in-law, Ken Adams; cherished grandchildren, Caryn Livingston and husband, Kyle, Carly Adams and Calyn Adams; great-grandchild, Kellan Livingston; siblings, Ann Curtis and Raymond Fleetwood (Charlotte); as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He was a proud resident of Hopewell and member of Local 88, International Association of Heat & Frost Insulators & Allied Workers. A private interment will occur at later date due to COVID-19. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 4, 2020.