AYERS, Shirley Jean, 77, of Richmond, Virginia, passed away with her family by her side on September 30, 2020. She was preceded in death by her mother, Lorie Hensley; and father, Ernest Dodson. She is survived by her daughters, Angie Smith (Mark) and Yvonne White; son, Jesse Ashworth (Michelle); grandchildren, Taylor Smith, Allison Smith, Jacob Ashworth, Casen Ashworth and Andrew Harris; her great-grandchild, Alayna Harris; and her sisters, Joyce Wiley Waybright, Judy Miles Terrell and Joanne Reams. Born in Danville, Virginia, Shirley went on to a long career in the banking industry, retiring after over 30 years with Capital One. She enjoyed spending time with her friends at the Tuckahoe Moose Lodge. Her gracious nature, laughter and beautiful smile will be greatly missed by everyone. A gathering of friends and family will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. October 5, 2020, at Bliley's Funeral Home, 8510 Staples Mill Road. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Tuckahoe Moose Family Center Lodge #1163. For condolences, see www.blileys.com
.
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 4, 2020.