Leigh, Ron was not only a fraternity brother but a great friend. I visited with him in his home in Broadway and got to know his mom and his delightful sister, Patricia. After we graduated, a group of Kappa Sigs got football tickets together in Grove Stadium and that included Bunn, Joyner, Prickett, Bissette and Ron and we kept those tickets until the last few years. Ron always wanted to be a doctor and he became a great doctor and had a great career. For 18 straight years, Betty and I and our children would go on a summer vacation with Bunn and CB at the beach and Ron joined our family vacation at both Emerald Isle and Wrightsville beach and our children just knew him as Uncle Bubba . May God be with you and your family and give you peace and comfort in this time of both sorrow and celebration. C.S. Lewis once said, You do not HAVE a soul, you HAVE a body...you ARE a soul. His soul is immortal. Ron was loved and will be missed. With love, Doyle Early

Doyle Early October 4, 2020