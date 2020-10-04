Menu
PATTERSON, Ronald H., of Midlothian, passed away Monday, September 28, 2020. He was born in Broadway, North Carolina, in 1943 and was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. Joseph H. and Gaynelle Patterson.

He is survived by his wife, Leigh Patterson; their two children, Joseph Patterson (Lauren) and April Fain (Gray); and four grandchildren, Poppy, Joie, Mac and Bo; and his sister, Patricia Kaufman (James). He will be remembered by his family as a loving husband, father and granddad.

Ron graduated from Wake Forest University and remained an avid Demon Deacon fan throughout his life. He obtained his Doctorate of Medicine and completed his Orthopaedic Residency at the Medical College of Virginia. He was an Associate Professor Emeritus at the Medical College of Virginia, where he specialized in total joints, trauma and general Orthopaedics. In 2006, he continued his career with VCU Orthopaedics at Hunter Holmes McGuire VA Medical Center until his retirement in 2017.

No memorial service is planned at this time.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Just learned of Ronnies death. We were fraternity brothers together at Wake Forest, did lots of fun things together & although I had not seen Ron for many years, hearing of his passing brings back a flood of great memories. He was a very nice, considerate guy. My sincere condolences to his family. ERNIE SIMONS
Ernie Simons
October 5, 2020
Leigh, Ron was not only a fraternity brother but a great friend. I visited with him in his home in Broadway and got to know his mom and his delightful sister, Patricia. After we graduated, a group of Kappa Sigs got football tickets together in Grove Stadium and that included Bunn, Joyner, Prickett, Bissette and Ron and we kept those tickets until the last few years. Ron always wanted to be a doctor and he became a great doctor and had a great career. For 18 straight years, Betty and I and our children would go on a summer vacation with Bunn and CB at the beach and Ron joined our family vacation at both Emerald Isle and Wrightsville beach and our children just knew him as Uncle Bubba. May God be with you and your family and give you peace and comfort in this time of both sorrow and celebration. C.S. Lewis once said, You do not HAVE a soul, you HAVE a body...you ARE a soul. His soul is immortal. Ron was loved and will be missed. With love, Doyle Early
Doyle Early
October 4, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Jean Spivey
Family
October 4, 2020
Judy and I offer our deepest condolences to Ron's family. I feel privileged in having Ron as a friend.
Michael W Davis
October 4, 2020
Sue Sheppard
October 4, 2020
Leigh , I was so saddened to learn of Ronnies passing. I know it has been years that we have seen or been together but I remember those times fondly. Please give my condolences to your children. Love, Mary Stewart
Mary Stewart
October 3, 2020
Very sorry for your loss.Heart felt sympathy for Leigh and the whole family.
Victoria Alpen
October 2, 2020