Levi B. Payne Jr.
1943 - 2020
BORN
1943
DIED
2020
PAYNE, Levi B., Jr., was born January 20, 1943, in Richmond, Va. He was called to rest September 25, 2020. Levi was educated through the Appomattox County School System. He completed a trade in Automotive Technology. He accepted Christ at an early age and was a faithful member of the Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church. Levi served four years in the Armed Services and received an Honorable Discharge. After serving his country, he decided to move to Richmond, Virginia. Being passionate about cars and his craft he landed a job at Carrol's Auto Services. This job became a career which lasted over 40 years. Levi was a hardworking, faithful and dependable man until his failing health. His remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull Street. A walk through viewing will be held Sunday, October 4, 2020, from 12 to 4 p.m. A graveside service will be held Monday, October 5, 2020, at 12 noon at Maury Cemetery.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
4
Viewing
12:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Mimms Funeral Service, Inc.
1827 Hull Street, Richmond, VA 23224
Oct
5
Graveside service
12:00p.m.
Maury Cemetery
Funeral services provided by:
Mimms Funeral Service, Inc.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Mimms Funeral Home
October 4, 2020