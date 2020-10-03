STUART, Virginia C., Virginia C. Stuart, of Glen Allen, Virginia, passed away Thursday, October 1, 2020. Born in Buena Vista, Virginia, she moved to Media, Pennsylvania, with her husband, Archibald P. Stuart, also from Buena Vista. It was in Media that they raised their family. She leaves behind her son and devoted caretaker, Randolph M. Stuart; daughter, Lucinda S. Mahoney (George L.); and grandchildren, Emma. L. Mahoney and Stuart J. Mahoney. She also is survived by her close niece, Nancy M. Ford of Roanoke, Virginia. She was the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Taylor E. Casey of Buena Vista and graduated from Southern Seminary. Her interests included gardening, canning crabapple jelly, volunteering at her children's schools and playing bridge. She loved spending time with her grandchildren. "Dee," as they called her, always had an activity planned for each visit, whether it was cooking, baking or arts and crafts. She was the perfect grandmother. Dee will be buried next to her late husband in Pennsylvania. The family is also extremely grateful to Katina Freeman for all of her loving care.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Oct. 3 to Oct. 6, 2020.