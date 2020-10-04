MARLOW, Randall Steve, 65, of Powhatan, son of the late Sylvester and Emma Marlow, died September 30, 2020. He is survived by his brother, Lewis T. Marlow; beloved nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by six brothers, Billy, Sylvester Jr., Joe, Guy, Alvin and Max Marlow; one sister, Norma Cook; one niece and one nephew. A memorial service to be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children
, 950 W. Faris Rd., Greenville, S.C. 29605 or Powhatan Animal Control, 4000 Old Plantation Rd., Powhatan, Va. 23139. Online condolences may be made at bennettbardenfh.com
.
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Oct. 4 to Oct. 7, 2020.