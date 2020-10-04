Menu
Submit an Obituary
Randall Steve Marlow
MARLOW, Randall Steve, 65, of Powhatan, son of the late Sylvester and Emma Marlow, died September 30, 2020. He is survived by his brother, Lewis T. Marlow; beloved nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by six brothers, Billy, Sylvester Jr., Joe, Guy, Alvin and Max Marlow; one sister, Norma Cook; one niece and one nephew. A memorial service to be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children, 950 W. Faris Rd., Greenville, S.C. 29605 or Powhatan Animal Control, 4000 Old Plantation Rd., Powhatan, Va. 23139. Online condolences may be made at bennettbardenfh.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Oct. 4 to Oct. 7, 2020.
