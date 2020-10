To the Family,



I would like to express my heartfelt condolences to you all for the lost of

Angie. She will be missed by all who knew her. We all will miss her sense of humor and her gift of laughter that she always displayed.



To her children, siblings, and grand-children please know that "Earth Has No Sorrow That Heaven Can Not Heal". She's resting now in the arms of our Heavenly Father. May God continue to bless you all and give you peace as you heal from your lost.



Peace and Blessings



Love you all,

Kimberly Hawkins & Family

