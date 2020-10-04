Sending my deepest sympathies to Bettys family and friends. I came to know Betty through her friendship with Polly Parham and knew her for more than 20 years. I liked Betty instantly. She always had a twinkle in her eye; she was warm, funny and delightful to spend time with. A classy but down-to-earth lady. I hope Betty and Polly are enjoying a round of golf right now!

Jim Martin October 4, 2020