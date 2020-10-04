GROSECLOSE, Betty Proctor, age 94, died peacefully on October 1, 2020, at her home in Richmond, Virginia, with family at her side. She was born in Richmond on September 28, 1926, to Marion Rist and George "Gummy" Proctor. She attended Patrick Henry Elementary and graduated from John Marshall High School in 1943 and Mary Washington College in 1947, where she earned a B.S. degree.
She married a career army officer in 1952 and took on the duties and responsibilities of an army wife. She established homes in Kentucky, Virginia, Maryland, Massachusetts, Texas and twice in Germany while raising two sons. After returning to Richmond in 1966, she was hired as Executive Secretary to the Chairman and CEO of Universal Leaf Tobacco, where she worked for 25 years until retirement.
She was an avid golfer and longtime member of Willow Oaks Country Club. She served as Secretary of the Richmond Women's Golf Association and Chairman of the Willow Oaks 18-Hole Ladies Golf Group.
She loved music and was a self-taught piano player. She played snare drum in college, ukulele and, in later life, handbells and mountain dulcimer. She was a member of the Council of the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts and the Tuckahoe Woman's Club. Her hobbies also included knitting, bowling and travel. She spent time as a volunteer at Chippenham Hospital and the Literary Counsel of Richmond where she taught reading.
She is survived by two sons, George P. Groseclose and his wife, Elizabeth Gerding and Tom S. Groseclose and his wife, Kathy. She was affectionately known as Mamoo or Mousse by her four grandchildren, Dallas, Nicholas and Stuart Groseclose and Ambre Trevillian; as well as her four great-grandchildren, Westley and Wyatt Groseclose and Dylan and Devyn Trevillian.
She left behind a grateful and loving family and many wonderful traditions to be carried forward.
A memorial ceremony will be held on Friday, October 9, 5 p.m. at Bliley's – Central, 3801 Augusta Ave., where family will receive friends beginning at 4 p.m. To view the memorial ceremony live, a link for the livestream can be found at blileys.com
. Private interment Forest Lawn Cemetery.
