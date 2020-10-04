Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Scott's Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
2 Entries
On behalf of the Bullock family, we would like to extend our sincerest condolences for your loss. Mrs. Ann will certainly be missed! We pray that God will grant you peace and comfort during your time of bereavement. Earth has no sorrow that Heaven cannot heal. Be blessed!
The Bullock Family
October 5, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.