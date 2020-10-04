HARRIS, Ronald Thomas, 81, of Chester, Va., passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, surrounded by family. Born in Draper, N.C., he was the son of the late Johnsie Thomas Harris and Dorothy Cassell Harris. Mr. Harris was a United States Army veteran, having faithfully served during the Vietnam War as an aircraft engine mechanic, and was also a longtime member of Enon Baptist Church in Chester, Va. He is survived by his loving wife, Catherine S. Harris; two sons, Ronald Scott Harris (Melisa Davis-Harris) and son, Trevor Harris, Jeffrey Thomas Harris (Pamela Harris); his brother, Gerald Kent Harris (Ola Mae Harris); his niece, Missy Shaw (Robert Ruffin); and his sister-in-law, Linda Del Prince. He enjoyed watching his grandson, Trevor and great-niece and nephew, Dominic and Abrielle, play baseball. He was also a dedicated Green Bay Packers fan, "Go Pack Go!" A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, in Bermuda Memorial Park, Chester, Va. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com
. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Disabled American Veterans Charitable Service Trust (DAV.ORG
).
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 4, 2020.