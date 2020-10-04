DILLE, Jennie Evans, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2020. She was born on September 5, 1931, in Roanoke, to the late Emmie Haigler Evans and Thadeus Woody Evans. Jennie was also predeceased by her husband of 63 years, James Kirk Dille; as well as a grandson, James Frederick Schmedtje. She is survived by son, James Kirk Dille Jr. and his wife, Frances Day Dille, of Norfolk, Va.; daughter, Emily Dille Schmedtje and her husband, John F. Schmedtje Jr., of Roanoke; grandchildren, Sarah Bain McLaughlin, Erin Dille Traylor (Matt), Evans Johanna Schmedtje and Helen Kirk Schmedtje; as well as great-grandchildren, Eliza James McLaughlin and Miles William Traylor. Jennie is also survived by a brother, Thadeus Woody Evans Jr. of Richmond. She graduated from Jefferson High School (1949) and Mary Baldwin College (1953). Jennie taught school in Roanoke and Richmond. She and Kirk spent their best years at their Holly Hill Farm in Powhatan, Va., where she was an avid gardener. Jennie was a longtime member of St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Powhatan, having served on its vestry. She was a member of St. John's Episcopal Church in Roanoke. Jennie loved and was loved by her family and friends and Granny will be remembered and missed by those that knew her. The family would like to sincerely thank all of the staff at Brandon Oaks Assisted Living, as well as Gentle Shepherd Hospice, for their kind and compassionate care shown to Jennie and her family during her illness. A private graveside service at Evergreen Burial Park is planned. Memorial contributions can be made to The Community Youth Program at St. John's, P.O. Box 257, Roanoke, Va. 24002. Arrangements are being handled by Oakey's Funeral Service - Roanoke Chapel, Roanoke, Va., (540) 982-2100. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 4, 2020.