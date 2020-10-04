Menu
Search
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Cora Ann Moore
MOORE, Mrs. Cora Ann, age 80, of Richmond, departed this life October 3, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Moore; and one son, Edward Moore. She is survived by six daughters, Brenda Smith and Sharon, Patricia and Cynthia Moore, Felicia Jefferson (Michael) and Michelle Spurlock (Dwayne); six sons, Ernest Brooks Jr., Angelo (Brenda), Wesley (Jennifer), Eric (Tonya), Dexter and Mario (Shatesha) Moore; 23 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren; one sister, Ida Massenburg; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where the family will receive friends Wednesday, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., and where funeral services will be held Thursday, at 1 p.m. Apostle Michael Bennett officiating. Interment Lively Family Cemetery. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 12:45 p.m. Thursday.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Oct. 4 to Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Joseph Jenkins, Jr. Funeral Home
October 6, 2020