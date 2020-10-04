MOORE, Mrs. Cora Ann, age 80, of Richmond, departed this life October 3, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Moore; and one son, Edward Moore. She is survived by six daughters, Brenda Smith and Sharon, Patricia and Cynthia Moore, Felicia Jefferson (Michael) and Michelle Spurlock (Dwayne); six sons, Ernest Brooks Jr., Angelo (Brenda), Wesley (Jennifer), Eric (Tonya), Dexter and Mario (Shatesha) Moore; 23 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren; one sister, Ida Massenburg; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where the family will receive friends Wednesday, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., and where funeral services will be held Thursday, at 1 p.m. Apostle Michael Bennett officiating. Interment Lively Family Cemetery. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 12:45 p.m. Thursday.