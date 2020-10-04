DUFF, Lesly (Bagnall), On September 26, 2020, Lesly (Bagnall) Duff, 94, completed her Earthly work and passed peacefully from this side of time; returning to the Fullness of God and to the warm, welcoming embraces of those who predeceased her. At the time of her transition, she was surrounded by loved ones in the home of her daughter, Julie, son-in-law, Eric, granddaughter, Heather and Heather's significant other, Glen, in Erie, Pa.



Lesly was born on September 13, 1926, in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, to Freeman and Beulah (Johnston) Bagnall. She lived many years in Frankenmuth, Mich., before moving to Colonial Heights, Va., in 1980 and finally to Erie in 2018.



Lesly was preceded in death on May 15, 1983, by the love of her life, her husband, business partner, traveling companion and adventure seeker, Donald O. Duff Sr.



Son, Donald O. Duff Jr. preceded her in death in 2015.



She is survived by grandchildren, Heather Johnson, Laurisa Newcomb Cummings, Donald O. Duff III, Eric Johnson Jr., Ben Duff, Frank Duff and Patricia Samuel. Also surviving are brother, Jay (Ginny) Robarge; and sister, Lynne Carmody.



Honoring Lesly's wishes, cremation has taken place through Brugger Funeral Home, Erie, Pa.



Due to COVID-19 restrictions and concerns, a family gathering and Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in Charlevoix, Michigan. Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider memorials in Lesly's name to her beloved church family at Wesley United Methodist Church, 3701 Conduit Rd., Colonial Heights, Va. 23834 OR to the second love of her life, ballroom dancing with her dance family at USA Dance, Inc./Richmond Chapter 6006, 9620 Evansway Ln., Richmond, Va. 23235.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 4, 2020.