MCLEOD, John Henry, Sr., 79, of Henrico, departed this life Sunday, September 27, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Daniel and Phyllis McLeod; sister, Vernell Simms. He leaves cherished memories to his loving and devoted wife, Barbara McLeod; children, Yolanda McLeod, Tracie McLeod-Carter, Tremaine Caldwell, Lowell Crawford, John Jr. and David McLeod; nine grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where a walk-through visitation will be held 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, October 6, 2020. Celebration of Life service 10 a.m. Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at March Funeral Home. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery.