CROTTY, Gary Douglas, 78, went to be with the Lord on October 1, 2020. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, October 8, 2020, at Clover Hill Baptist Church, 3100 Courthouse Rd., N. Chesterfield, Va. 23236. Interment will follow in Dale Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Thursday, October 8, at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the WMF, Clover Hill Baptist Church. Arrangements by Bliley's-Chippenham.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 4, 2020.