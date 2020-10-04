Menu
Betty Nelsoin Burgess
1930 - 2020
BORN
1930
DIED
2020
BURGESS, Betty Nelsoin, age 90, passed away peacefully September 28, 2020. She was born March 22, 1930, in Oriskany, Virginia and raised in Old Trap, North Carolina. She was preceded in death by her parents, Oscar and Helen Nelson; sister, Mary McConnell; brother, Emmett Nelson; and granddaughter, Amanda Brown. Betty was a longtime resident of Sandston, Va., and for the past few years resided at the Masonic Home of Virginia. She retired from the Bank of Virginia and the Chickahominy YMCA. She was a longtime member of Corinth Methodist Church, the Sandston Women's Club, Garden Club and faithful volunteer at the USO Center in the Richmond Airport, where she was fondly referred to by all as "Ms. Betty." Betty is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 72 years, McClellan "Clell" Burgess; her loving son, Trace; and grandsons, Jesse "JC" Burgess and Jake Brown; along with a host of family and close friends. A service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Masonic Home of Virginia, https://www.mahova.org/donate/.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 4, 2020.
Clell, we were so sorry to read of Bettys passing and know you are so sad. I was so lucky to have know and worked with Betty. Always a happy, fun loving person. You are in our thoughts and prayers.
Mary Ellen and Eddie Winks
October 4, 2020
Betty made me laugh so hard the first time I met her. I know that God needed her humor among other angels when he welcomed her upon her passing. She was a wonderful and caring woman and will be remembered fondly by many.
Pat Buheller
October 4, 2020
So very sorry to hear that Betty has left us. I have known her all my life through the church and respected her so much.She was always smiling and never complained . She will be missed by so many .
Lisa Lang Flippen
October 4, 2020