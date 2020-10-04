BURGESS, Betty Nelsoin, age 90, passed away peacefully September 28, 2020. She was born March 22, 1930, in Oriskany, Virginia and raised in Old Trap, North Carolina. She was preceded in death by her parents, Oscar and Helen Nelson; sister, Mary McConnell; brother, Emmett Nelson; and granddaughter, Amanda Brown. Betty was a longtime resident of Sandston, Va., and for the past few years resided at the Masonic Home of Virginia. She retired from the Bank of Virginia and the Chickahominy YMCA. She was a longtime member of Corinth Methodist Church, the Sandston Women's Club, Garden Club and faithful volunteer at the USO Center in the Richmond Airport, where she was fondly referred to by all as "Ms. Betty." Betty is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 72 years, McClellan "Clell" Burgess; her loving son, Trace; and grandsons, Jesse "JC" Burgess and Jake Brown; along with a host of family and close friends. A service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Masonic Home of Virginia, https://www.mahova.org/donate/
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 4, 2020.