SWARTZ, Winifred Leedy "Winnie", 94, of Arvonia, Va. in Buckingham County, left this earthly realm on Thursday, October 1, 2020. She was born on February 24, 1926, in Luray, Va., and grew up at her current residence in Arvonia, Va. Winnie served as a United States Navy nurse, a registered nurse at Richmond Memorial Hospital and was a beloved substitute teacher at both Moody Middle and Short Pump Middle Schools. She was a member of Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church ELCA. Our Mom was a best friend to many lifelong friends and was loved by so many who will sorely miss her presence and magnetic smile. She is survived by her sons, Bruce (Amy) and Tim (Becky); her devoted daughter, Cyndi (Andy); six grandchildren, Meghan (Jason), Bryn (Mandy), Rebecca (James), Mallory (Paul), Shaun (Ryan) and Ryan (Mayer); and four great-grandchildren. A private burial will be held at Arvon Community Cemetery and a Celebration of Life virtual tribute will be posted at www.rememberingwinnie.com
. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a memorial contribution to www.giving.massgeneral.org
under Faustman Lab (researching a cure for diabetes). Norman Funeral Chapel in Goochland is handling the arrangements.
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 4, 2020.