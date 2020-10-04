MASON, Troy N., 58, of Richmond, departed this life September 27, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Brown. Surviving are his mother, Edna Mason; 13 siblings, Minnie Mason, Rickie Mason, Julius Mason, Edna Bell, Charles Mason, Carl Mason, Deneen Hampton, Rosita Mason, Karen Turner, Carolyn Lawrence, Kevin Mason, Diane Williams and Gail Harris; aunt, Claire Harris; uncle, Walter Harris; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives; and friends, one devoted, Barry Christian. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held Monday, October 5, from 12 until 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Tuesday, October 6, at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Pastor Michael Jones officiating. Interment private. Online guestbook and live streaming at scottsfuneralhome.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 4, 2020.