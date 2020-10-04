Many of you who read this have no idea who I am, yet Billy Ray (apart from my father) was the most influential man in my life, as well as being a dear friend for 35 years. In March of 1985, Billy Ray decided to take a chance on a 32 year old sales guy from St. Paul and offered me the job of a lifetime. It was a wild ride, and his inspiration, mentoring, and friendship led me to a wonderful, adventurous business life. He gave me confidence. He taught me discipline. He taught me how to listen and make a presentation. He taught me to believe in myself.

To say I am sad is an understatement, for right now I feel a big empty spot in my life for I loved him dearly for a long time. A person has few chances to have a friend like Bill Kelley for 35 years



"Old salesmen never die, they just get a better territory"

Bruce Hill Friend October 4, 2020