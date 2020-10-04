ANDERSON, Barbara E., 79, of Chesterfield, passed away at home on September 30, 2020. Barbara was born on August 14, 1941, to Ralph and Josephine Esposito of Brooklyn, N.Y., and grew up in Valley Stream, N.Y. Barbara's greatest love was going to the beach and shopping for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed going out to eat with her friends and being around family and her dog, Kayla. She always wanted the best for her family and strived at being an accomplished professional in all her endeavors. She worked at the IRS, manually typing in tax return information, the New York World's Fair and with the New York Police Department as a school crossing guard. As she settled in Virginia, she worked at the Department of Business Assistance, formally known as Virginia Department of Economic Development, retiring with over 20 years. Barbara was predeceased by her parents; daughter, Deanne T. Powell; and son, Gregory M. Brewer. She is survived by her daughter, Kim D. Brewer; sisters, Fran Berg and Janet Chereskin (Ted); and brother, Ralph Esposito Jr. (Rosann); four grandchildren, Sarah, Michael, Jason and Emily; along with five great-grandchildren, Lacie, Jeramie, Jacob, Paxton and Jason. Family and friends are invited to celebrate Barbara's life from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., with graveside service to follow at 1 p.m. in Sunset Memorial Park in Chester, Va. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Richmond SPCA at 2519 Hermitage Rd., Richmond, Va. 23220, https://richmond spca.org
.
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 4, 2020.