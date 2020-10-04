Menu
Barbara E. Anderson
1941 - 2020
BORN
1941
DIED
2020
ANDERSON, Barbara E., 79, of Chesterfield, passed away at home on September 30, 2020. Barbara was born on August 14, 1941, to Ralph and Josephine Esposito of Brooklyn, N.Y., and grew up in Valley Stream, N.Y. Barbara's greatest love was going to the beach and shopping for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed going out to eat with her friends and being around family and her dog, Kayla. She always wanted the best for her family and strived at being an accomplished professional in all her endeavors. She worked at the IRS, manually typing in tax return information, the New York World's Fair and with the New York Police Department as a school crossing guard. As she settled in Virginia, she worked at the Department of Business Assistance, formally known as Virginia Department of Economic Development, retiring with over 20 years. Barbara was predeceased by her parents; daughter, Deanne T. Powell; and son, Gregory M. Brewer. She is survived by her daughter, Kim D. Brewer; sisters, Fran Berg and Janet Chereskin (Ted); and brother, Ralph Esposito Jr. (Rosann); four grandchildren, Sarah, Michael, Jason and Emily; along with five great-grandchildren, Lacie, Jeramie, Jacob, Paxton and Jason. Family and friends are invited to celebrate Barbara's life from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., with graveside service to follow at 1 p.m. in Sunset Memorial Park in Chester, Va. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Richmond SPCA at 2519 Hermitage Rd., Richmond, Va. 23220, https://richmond spca.org.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
6
Celebration of Life
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Bliley's Funeral Homes
6900 Hull Street, Richmond, VA 23224
Oct
6
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Sunset Memorial Park
, Chester, Virginia
Funeral services provided by:
Bliley's Funeral Homes
GUEST BOOK
Kim, My thoughts and prayers go out to you at this time of sorrow. My deepest sympathy to you and your family. John Danchise
John Danchise
October 4, 2020
Were so happy we got to reconnect last Spring. Walk with God and those who have gone before you. Rest in eternal peace Barb. Love Toni (Brewer) and Michael
Toni and Michael DelVecchio
October 4, 2020
Kim our heart goes out to you at this time of pain and sorrow. Your mother is now walking with the Lord and pain free. Your family are in our prayers.
Billy and Reeva Tilley
October 4, 2020
Kim, Mine and Mama's heart goes out to you..Our deepest sympathy and love to you and your family.
Linda H Main
October 4, 2020
We'll miss you & your thoughtful remembering, & our many great phone conversations. Until we meet again, so long. Love, R&R&Family
Ralph & Rosann Esposito & Family
October 4, 2020
My Our Lord bring your Mom,,,,with him. So she can be with Your Sister and Brother. May you find peace in this truth.
Joseph R Brewer
October 4, 2020
Our prayers and sympathy to the family. My friend for 38 years will be sadly missed. We had many great times together. I love you Barbara.
Jeanne and Guy Nelli
October 4, 2020
Thinking of you and sending vibes for strength and love. So sorry for your loss xoxo
Jane WardSolomon
October 4, 2020
My deepest sympathy. Remember you have friends to lean on
Beef
October 4, 2020