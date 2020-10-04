SWANN, Bernard Claiborne, 93, a resident of Lakewood Manor, Richmond, Va., went to live in his eternal home with Jesus and be reunited with his beloved wife on October 1, 2020. Bernard was born in Petersburg, Va., on July 3, 1927, the middle child of the late Elmer Tompkins Swann Sr. and Inez Poland Swann. He was predeceased by his wife of 70 years, Barbara Lee Stoltz Swann; his brother, Elmer T. Swann Jr. (and his wife, Eloise Perkinson Swann); and his sister, Frances McKay Swann. Bernard is survived by his three devoted daughters, Elizabeth McKay Swann Huffman (Harold) of Midlothian, Va., Anne Rowland Swann Johnson (Wilson) of Fredericksburg, Va. and Janet Marion Swann Shook of Deltaville, Va.; his six grandchildren, Sarah Elizabeth Huffman, Robert Blaine Huffman (Amanda), Matthew Warren Johnson (Sarah), Catherine Faith Johnson Loveall (Mat), Jennifer Lee Shook Goss and Joshua Raymond Shook; his two great-grandchildren, Evelyn Faith Loveall and Elijah Douglas Loveall; nephews, David Swann (Joy) and Scott Swann (Janet); cousins, Donna Snead Hawkins (Barry) and Patty Snead Saul (Stu); great-nephews, Nathan, Jeremy and Stephen Swann; and a host of faithful friends here and around the world. Bernard was a graduate of Petersburg High School and the College of William and Mary, where he met his late wife in English class, and where Bernard was in the Phi Kappa Tau fraternity. Bernie served in the U.S. Navy during WWII as Seaman 2nd class. Prior to his retirement, Bernie and his business partner, the late Jack Bruce, owned and operated Progressive Engineering Company for 35 years, and it continues as a successful business. Bernie was an active servant in the community over his life: Kiwanis Club of Richmond since 1971 (perfect attendance for over 47 years), serving as Kiwanis Club President and Lt. Governor, receiving the Distinguished President and Distinguished Lt. Gov. Div. four awards; March of Dimes, serving 22 years (Chairman one year) and receiving the Distinguished Volunteer Leadership Award; Salvation Army Advisory Board, Richmond; former Trustee at Averett University; and former Moderator, Richmond Baptist Association. Bernie and Barbara were members of Bon Air Baptist Church for over 60 years, where Bernie served as a Deacon, Deacon Chair, Sunday school teacher, Sunday school Director, Golden Notes choir member and on numerous committees. Bernie and Barbara enjoyed traveling to 52 countries, and also serving as volunteer missionaries to many countries. Most often they served in Brazil, and in Thailand, where they taught English as a second language for seven years. Bernie said often how much God has blessed him in many ways throughout his life, and felt the Luke 12:48 scripture—"to whom much is given, much is required"—was his motivation to continue to serve the Lord, volunteering as much as he was able. In lieu of flowers, Bernie requested contributions to be made to any of the following: Camp Alkulana (where they volunteered), River City Faith Network (for the Richmond Baptist Centers), the Swann Mission Scholarship at Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary, the Swann Mission Fund at Colonial Heights Baptist Church and the Lottie Moon Christmas Offering or International Mission Board, so that after his passing God's mission work will continue on through others. The family wishes to express their deep appreciation to all of Bernie's caregivers over these last years in addition to the loving care given by the Lakewood Manor staff, Medi Home Hospice and BrightStar Care. Due to COVID-19, there will be a private celebration of both Bernie and Barbara's lives at Bon Air Baptist Church on October 24, at 2 p.m. The service will be live streamed through Bon Air Baptist Youtube channel. Please find the link on Youtube for BABChurch and join us there. Burial will be private preceding the service.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 4, 2020.