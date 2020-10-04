Menu
Oswald Frederick "Big Boy" Gasser Jr.
GASSER, Oswald "Big Boy" Frederick, Jr., 95, of Glen Allen, Virginia, passed into Heaven peacefully at home on October 2, 2020. He has joined his beloved wife of 62 years, Nancy Hope Gasser. They were an extraordinary couple. Throughout their marriage, Big Boy and Nancy worked together in loving support of their church, community and family members. For 33 years, Big Boy served his employer with distinction, rising through the ranks at Virginia Power. He went on to volunteer for many years with his wife, Nancy as model members of the Richmond Area Retired VEPCO Employees Association. Prior to his time with Virginia Power, Big Boy valued the experiences he gained working for his employer, Kelly Tires. Both Nancy and Big Boy were active members of Glen Allen Baptist Church and are lovingly remembered for their tireless service in the Sunday school and children's departments and for the growth of the church education building. Big Boy served his country during the Korean War and was a key member of many charitable and political functions. In 2000, he was the recipient of the Republican Volunteer of the Year Award presented by First Lady Barbara Bush. Big Boy leaves behind to cherish his memory daughters, Patricia "Trisha" Newton (Raymond "Puddin") and Nancy Edens Wiseman (Roger). He was a beloved grandfather to five precious grandchildren, Kimberly Edens Stepno, David McDaniel Edens, Ginger Newton Long (John Pope), Gwen Newton Carlson (Ian) and Kristin Newton Farsi (Patrick); and eight beautiful great-grandchildren, Emma, Reagan, Lily, Duncan, Alden, Matthew, Addison and Evan. Big Boy was the youngest of five and was preceded in death by his three sisters, Frances Marie Finn, Verna Ewing Graff, Margaret Golden; and his brother, Ernest E. Gasser. For the final years of his life, Big Boy received loving care from his exceptional caregivers, Natasha, Rita, Julia and a very special, Yvonne Ruttley. The family will receive friends at Bliley's-Staples Mill, 8510 Staples Mill Road, Wednesday, October 7, from 4 to 6 p.m. A funeral service celebrating his life will be at Glen Allen Baptist Church, 3028 Mountain Road, Thursday, October 8, at 1 p.m. with a reception following outside at the church pavilion. After the reception, there will be a private graveside service at Emmanuel Episcopal Church at Brook Hill, 1214 Wilmer Avenue, at 3:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions in his honor to Glen Allen Baptist Church.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
7
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Bliley's Funeral Homes
8510 Staples Mill Rd, Richmond, VA 23228
Oct
8
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Glen Allen Baptist Church
3028 Mountain Road,
Oct
8
Graveside service
3:30p.m.
Emmanuel Episcopal Church at Brook Hill
1214 Wilmer Avenue
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
7 Entries
Im sorry that I will not be able to attend any of the services but I offer my condolences to the Gasser family. I got to know and appreciate Oswald through the Retiree Club. I have much respect and admiration for both Big Boy and Nancy. Rest In Peace.
John Shenal
October 5, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire family. Tricia and Puddin are our most precious friends for over 50 years. We feel like part of the family. Bert and Big Boy became supervisors at the same time at Vepco. We have all been stead fast friends through the last 50+ years and miss Nancy and Oswald very much. Together again!
Bert & Linda Butterfield
October 5, 2020
Much greater than an uncle I considered him a second father. As a young boy I spent many hours working in his garage and it was there working with Big Boy which steered my career to electrical engineering. I also helped him maintain the flower beds around the house which years later did I realize was an expression of his love for Aunt Nancy for she took great pleasure in them.

Family members most often spoke of “Big Boy and Nancy” for they were wholly joined in their marriage. I do not know of a marriage which better represented a commitment and love to each other, and when Aunt Nancy’s health began to fail Big Boy was so thankful for Yvonne who not only provided exceptional health care but did so in a love representative that of his own.

Their marriage I believe provides a glimpse into the love Christ has for His church and to a marriage he invites us to as described in Ephesians 5. It is the promises of Christ and the love for his bride that I take comfort in losing such a friend. I shall greatly miss his friendship and our conversations, until then Steve.
E. Steve Gasser
Family
October 5, 2020
The Dominion family is so sorry for your familys loss. Sincere Condolences.
Diana AndersonlY,
October 4, 2020
Big Boy was a true gentleman and a legend in the Glen Allen community. He will be missed. We remember him mostly for his love and dedication to his wife, Nancy, and his family. We always enjoyed our visits with him and seeing him at church all through the years. He will be missed but we are sure he is joyous as he joins Nancy in Heaven.
Joyce and Chris Ellis
October 4, 2020
Big Boy was a devoted husband and father and I considered him a good friend. The last several years were difficult for him and I am happy that he and Nancy are together in peace.
Charles Trible
October 4, 2020
My sincere sympathy to family and friends. Member of Dominion Energy Metro Richmond Retiree Association
Michael Szeles
October 4, 2020